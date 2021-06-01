Winners announced in Johnston bass fishing tournament

The winners of the Johnson Peach Blossom Festival's seventh annual Bass Fishing Tournament were announced recently.
Thirty-eight teams participated in this year's tournament, which is held in conjunction with the Peach Blossom Festival. The festival, a celebration of Johnston's peach industry, drew thousands of patrons to town. The festival is organized by the Johnston Development Corporation
This year's fishing tournament winners were: Allen Rogers and Jamie Gayle, first place, with a total of 21.66 pounds; Seth Hartley and William Bedenbough, second place, with a total of 20.74 pounds; and David Sullivan and Jimmy Holmes, third place, with a total of 20.42 pounds.
Jacob Black and Jake Asbill were the winners in the adult big fish category with a catch weighing in at 7.18 pounds. Seth Hartley and William Bedenbough came is second with 6.2 pound fish.
Weston Herlong was the youth big fish winner with a catch weighing 5.6 pounds.
Sponsors for this year's festival included AT&T, Edgefield County Health Care, First Citizens Bank, J.W. Yonce and Sons, NAPA of Johnston/Edgefield, Dominion Energy, Herlong Ford, National Wild Turkey Federation, Bridgestone, KJs Market, SRP Federal Credit Union and Split Stop.
Entertainment sponsors were Dr. Hugh Morgan Family Practice, Moorecraft Cabinets, Trantech Radiator Products, Regions Bank, Pendarvis Chevrolet and Titan Farms.
The Johnston Development Corporation is a nonprofit volunteer organization that works to aid the community in areas such as economic development, education, recreation, historic preservation, tourism, scientific and cultural opportunities, and continued promotion of Johnston.
For more information, visit johnstondevelopmentcorp.org.