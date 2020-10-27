Wilson honored for supporting military families

Rep. Joe Wilson got a salute from the Military Officers Association of America Tuesday afternoon, with several neighbors in attendance for a brief gathering in the Aiken County Government Center.

Wilson, a Charleston native whose congressional district currently includes all of Aiken County, received the 2019 Col. Marix Award for Congressional Leadership.

Presenting the award was Aiken resident David Lobb, a retired Army colonel and past president of the MOAA's South Carolina council. Lobb said the award's namesake, a retired Marine colonel, was the founder, in 1929, of the Retired Officer Association, which became the MOAA and now has more than 350,000 members.The award recognizes "exceptional support for our uniformed service members, past and present, their families, and their survivors," Lobb said.

He described Wilson as standing out "for his tenacity and many years in the ring, fighting the long fight, along with MOAA," in terms of "repealing the widow's tax," representing "a big win for military spouses," as Wilson described it in a 2019 statement relating to the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The legislation, which had 383 cosponsors, will reportedly result in surviving families receiving an annual increase of $12,000.

Wilson's military background dates back to 1972, when he was in the Army Reserve, and continued in a variety of scenarios through 2003, when he retired from the Army National Guard as a colonel, having most recently been in the 218th Mechanized Infantry Brigade.

He thanked his Tuesday listeners and credited a variety of individuals and organizations, including MOAA, with providing voices and muscle to support the legislative effort involving $5.3 billion – "at least $1,000 a month per widow or widower."

Along with all of Aiken County, Wilson's district also includes at least part of Lexington, Richland, Barnwell and Orangeburg counties.