Wild Wing Cafe opening brings hot wings, cold beer and good times to Aiken's Southside

Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and media event Friday afternoon, Rick Osbon got the opportunity to do a little work in the kitchen at the new Wild Wing Cafe on Aiken’s Southside.
Wearing a Wild Wing baseball-style cap and apron, the Aiken mayor prepared some chicken wings.
He tossed the already fried wings in a bowl of Wild West sauce, put them in an oven to bake and then took them out when they were done.
“Oh man, that was really a treat,” said Osbon afterward. “It was a neat process and a lot of fun. The staff was certainly very professional in helping me out.”
He took the wings home to eat later.
Osbon also received – along with Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson and others – a tour of the restaurant, which has decor inspired by golf and polo.
In addition, attendees were able to sample cocktails, beer and wings made with several different flavors of Wild Wing’s sauces.
“We are very proud to welcome Wild Wing to our city,” Osbon said. “We know they are going to be a great community partner.”
The Wild Wing in Aiken is corporately owned.
Matt Ramsey, who moved to Aiken from the Atlanta area, is the eatery’s managing partner.
“I love this town so far,” he said.
Also on hand for the ribbon-cutting were the Wild Wing restaurant chain’s CEO, Steve Weigel, and vice president of operations, Chris Iaciofoli.
Aiken’s Wild Wing Cafe made its debut later than originally was planned.
Weigel told the Aiken Standard in February that the restaurant would “hopefully” open in early April.
But the novel coronavirus pandemic caused delays, and Weigel said in late April that Wild Wing's local launch would take place in early June at the soonest or “right around” the first of August at the latest.
“Finally, we’re here,” said Weigel on Friday. “We were really concerned about the safety of our employees and our guests, so that’s why it took us so long. Some of it also was because some of our supplies weren’t able to get here because some of the factories had shut down. We even had problems getting some of our kitchen equipment until recently.”
Later Friday, a VIP party was held at the restaurant.
“We’re excited to be in Aiken,” Weigel said. “We think it’s a great town for us. We love the smaller towns.”
On Saturday and Sunday, takeout service only will be available at Wild Wing from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The week of Oct. 12, Wild Wing Cafe will welcome diners from 4 to 11 p.m.
The week of Oct. 19 and thereafter, the eatery will be serving customers from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.
Founded in Hilton Head in 1990, the Wild Wing restaurant chain has more than 40 locations that are currently open, reopening soon or in the process of relocating, according to wildwingcafe.com.
There are Wild Wing eateries in Columbia. Georgia’s locations include Augusta and Grovetown.
In addition to chicken wings and a variety of sauces, salads, hamburgers, wraps, chicken fingers, chicken nuggets and other types of food are available at Wild Wing Cafes.
The restaurants also offer live entertainment.
Aiken’s Wild Wing is at 470 Fabian Drive. The eatery is in a recently refurbished building that used to be the home of Travinia Italian Kitchen, which closed in December 2016.
For more information, call 803-508-7780 or visit the page for Aiken’s Wild Wing on Facebook.