Wee-peats making kids consignment available in Aiken again

Wee-peats Consignment from Augusta will be having their first annual consignment Aiken sale open to the public this Friday.

The sale includes adult and children’s clothing, toys, furniture, home décor, books and shoes for all four seasons. Wee-peats accepts clothing from newborn to adults, baby equipment, bikes, DVD’s and outdoor equipment. Stuffed animals are not allowed.

The Wee-peats Consignment Aiken sale will take place Friday through Sunday and will be located at 1630 Richland Ave. W., near the Roses in Kalmia Plaza.

This will be a return for consignment shopping in Aiken after the annual Pass It On Kidsignment Sale was canceled in 2019 due to building capacity and safety concerns for Aiken's First Baptist Church. The local sale helped hundreds of families purchase toys, clothes and other supplies for over 22 years in Aiken.

Residents can still sign up to consign now before the sale on Wee-peats website, where more information on what to expect from the sale and what is allowed also can be found in the 2021 Aiken Sale Consigner packet. All consignors participating have to schedule a drop-off appointment.

The store will accept clothes and accessories that have been purchased new within the last three years with the limit of 10 clothing items per consigner number.

It is possible to get up to a 75% return.

Consigners will receive a base of 60% return, and team members who work during the sale for four or more hours will receive 70% return. Anyone who refers three new cosigners with Wee-peats giving their name, consigner number, and year at the time of registration can earn an additional 5% return.

There is a non-refundable consigner fee of $16 due at registration. The drop-off dates are: Tuesday, June 22, from 3 to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, June 23, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, June 24, from 9 to 11 a.m.

The public is welcome to shop Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be 50% off select items; and then, from 4 to 7 p.m., a Dollar Dash.

Pick up is on Monday from 5 to 7 p.m.

Any items left at the sale will be given a transporting fee of $15. On June 28 at 7:01 p.m. any items left will be considered Wee-peats Consignment property. All donated clothes will go to Children’s Place.

Volunteers for the sale and set up are still needed and can sign up on Wee-peats website under the Aiken Sale tab. The Wee-peats website is www.weepeatsconsignment.net.