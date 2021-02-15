Water main maintenance to affect some Southside residents

Approximately 180 residents on Aiken's Southside will experience interrupted water service on Wednesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. while the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department installs a valve on Troon Way.
Loss of water or low pressure will affect customers on the following streets:
• 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way
• Burnham Court
• Farrington Point
• Lindrick Court
• Prestwick Court
• Saint Annes Court
• Birkdale Court East and West
• Muirfield Court
• Saint Andrews Way
• Turnberry Court North and South
• Perth Court North and South
• Carnoustie Court
Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents.
For questions, contact the Engineering and Utilities Department at 803-642-7617.