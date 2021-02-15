You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Water main maintenance to affect some Southside residents

  • Updated
City of Aiken logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

 The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is installing a valve on Troon Way Wednesday morning, which will impact some residents' water access.

 Provided

Approximately 180 residents on Aiken's Southside will experience interrupted water service on Wednesday morning starting at 8:30 a.m. while the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department installs a valve on Troon Way.

Loss of water or low pressure will affect customers on the following streets:

• 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way

• Burnham Court

• Farrington Point

• Lindrick Court

• Prestwick Court

• Saint Annes Court

• Birkdale Court East and West

• Muirfield Court

• Saint Andrews Way

• Turnberry Court North and South

• Perth Court North and South

• Carnoustie Court

Once service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will affect the impacted residents.

For questions, contact the Engineering and Utilities Department at 803-642-7617.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News