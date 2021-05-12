'Watching, spying, prying': Lawsuits allege women secretly recorded at Aiken rentals

Editor's note: This article was updated 8 p.m. Wednesday to better reflect the nature of the lawsuits and the properties in question.

The management of some Aiken short-term rental properties secretly recorded women who paid to stay there, allegations that the S.C. Law Enforcement Division is looking into, according to three separate lawsuits filed in state court.

The private lives of the women, including a 16-year-old, were surreptitiously violated, according to the various complaints, which together name Rhett Riviere, Katherine Thomas, Chase Enterprises LLC of South Carolina and Airbnb as defendants.

“Plaintiff was informed by an agent from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division that there were videos of her from her stay at defendant’s property, which included extremely private images of her undressing and without clothing,” reads one of the lawsuits, filed late last month.

“Defendant’s conduct was so extreme and outrageous as to exceed all possible bounds of decency,” it continues, “and must be regarded as atrocious, and utterly intolerable in a civilized community.”

In court documents, Riviere is named as the operator, doing business through Chase Enterprises. Documents also name Thomas as a property manager.

State records show Riviere is the registered agent of Chase Enterprises. Aiken County property records show one of the properties in question sold in December 2020.

Riviere is a member of a prominent Aiken Winter Colony family.

Airbnb, headquartered in San Francisco, is a platform through which people can rent their properties to visitors or travelers. “Any type of security camera” or “other recording device in or around a listing, even if it’s not turned on or hooked up,” must be disclosed, according to the company's rules.

An Airbnb spokesperson in a Wednesday night email said “the complaint regarding May 2019 (with the minor)” has “nothing to do with Airbnb. We did not have an Airbnb reservation at that property in May 2019. The complaint itself states that the women paid cash, not that they booked through Airbnb or found it through Airbnb.”

In responding to one of the court complaints earlier this month, Riviere through his counsel roundly rejected the allegations: “Defendants deny that they watched, pried, or spied on plaintiff or even knew that there was any recording.”

Similar denials were provided in response to one of the lawsuits late last year.

“When the plaintiff and her friend changed the agreement and sought permission to use the bedroom, the surveillance camera was turned off,” reads a November 2020 filing. “Any filming of the plaintiff took place because she violated the agreement and entered parts of the cottage other than the living room, kitchen and bathroom without permission.”

A S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigation into the matter remains open, a spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. No criminal charges have been brought. The secret recordings are alleged to have happened in May and July 2019.

The women are seeking damages. They have separately requested jury trials.

The State reported on the connected lawsuits May 9.