Wagener softball gets youthful boost

WAGENER — Dozens of local kids have had a fresh athletic option to consider over the past few weeks, with an expansion of the community's softball program to include a team for girls 8 or younger.

Pam Klapko, known to some as the P.E. teacher at Busbee Elementary School, is the coach and has 11 girls on board, along with another who is an active observer, due to a broken collarbone. The youngest of the bunch is 6.

Prior to this season, girls in the "8U" category have been funneled into the baseball program, because the number of participating girls was not large enough to establish a softball team. Baseball, also, remains an option for girls.

At this age level, each team receives pitches from its own coach.

"We still have some girls that are playing 'coaches pitch' baseball, because we didn't want to throw too many on my team, so anyone who was late registering, or a little later registering, they're on a 'coaches pitch' team in Wagener," Klapko said.

The team's home base is Roy Warner Park, and away games are spread around such locales as Lexington, Gaston, West Columbia, Pelion and Gilbert.

On board for the new team are players Betty Jo Klapko, Olivia Love, RaeLynn Poole, Savannah Strock, Scarlett Strock, Elissa Williams, Kylee Bevell, Khloe Bevell, Mariah Chandler, Vivian Stevens, Harmony Tyler and Annaleigh Murray.

Carolyn Rushton, a recreation supervisor for Aiken County, is helping lead the effort from her base of operations, in Wagener. The pandemic, she noted, has not put a major dent in participation.

Rushton, addressing softball and baseball, said, "The numbers are where they always are, even though we've got COVID going on ... This year, the girls have just kind of come out of the woodwork, which is great ... for the high school softball program."

She added, "I'm excited that Coach Pam is taking this on. She's excited, and I know she will see these girls through, for several years. We're off to a good start."

Jennifer Starnes, the head softball coach at Wagener-Salley High School, noted that the War Eagles do not currently have a junior-varsity softball program, due to lack of interest, so the new program for younger kids is welcome.

Her current squad, competing at the Class A level, faces such teams as Ridge Spring-Monetta, Calhoun County, North and Williston-Elko. Starnes has one senior – center fielder Victoria Alger – on the roster.

Alger's teammates include Gracie Starnes, LeAnn Rawls, Charley Fields, Katelyn Hearn, Brooklyn Yon, Allie Davis, Kylee Hooker, Jordan Burkett, Samya Daniels, Kaylee Craven, Yalanna Ferrer, Taylor William and (manager) Adanya Walker.