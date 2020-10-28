Wagener Museum explores local history

WAGENER — Cynthia Hardy has seen a major reduction in traffic over the past few months at the Wagener Museum, but still remains ready to share insight on highs and lows from the past 130-plus years in local life.
Her service as the museum's director puts her in day-to-day contact with books, tools, clothing, photographs and other aspects of life as experienced by present and past residents. Their pursuits, sharing the spotlight, included farming, medicine, banking, hospitality, manufacturing, education and other fields in what was once a railroad stop known as "Pinder Town" (a reference to good peanuts).
Hardy, during the slowdown resulting from COVID-19 precautions, has largely reached out via Facebook, to help continue the discussion of local history. Visits are now on an appointment-only basis, and Hardy said she welcomes the chance to open the doors, which are on Short Street in the town originally known as Gunter’s Crossroads (and later as Guntersville).
"Cynthia has done a remarkable job," said Wagener Mayor Mike Miller, whose family is among those represented in the museum, alongside such names as Gunter, Corbett, Garvin, Shapiro, Matthews, Williamson and Gantt and such extinct entities as Camp Rawls, Edisto Hotel, Iodine State Bank and Wagener Manufacturing Company.
Manual typewriters and a gramophone are part of the mix, as are Native American artifacts (loaned by the Rawls family). Current works in progress include the effort to acquire class photos from A.L. Corbett High School – a local institution for Blacks during segregation times.
"I'm even saving space for them," she said, acknowledging square footage ready to be filled in the museum's "school" section.
"Your churches and your doctors," she added. "When you start having a town, this is what really starts making the town, when you get your churches and your schools and your doctors."
She cited medical supplies used decades ago by Drs. O.W. Williamson and R.L. Worrell, and also recalled a backward step: a 1908 fire that consumed an entire block.
"I always tell the kids that I'm not lying to them, that there was a railroad ... I have a picture, and there's the railroad, going through Wagener," she said, recalling a period that ran from the late 1880s into the 1930s.
Hardy, whose family tree includes several locally prominent names, is also a member of the Aiken-Barnwell Genealogical Society, which maintains cemetery books and can offer insight on locating cemeteries in the two counties. Some such books are on hand at the museum.
Maradelle Ray, a driving force behind the museum's establishment, is pictured, as is Nancy Bonnette – "forever our librarian," in Hardy's words.
The museum's roof took a beating in September 2017, when the remnants of Hurricane Irma paid a visit in Wagener and ravaged the town hall, which was relocated as a result. The original location was "the old jailhouse," which no longer exists and occupied the space now taken up by Piggly Wiggly's parking lot.
That building, Hardy recalled, represented a dubious investment, having declined through decades of service as both a library and a museum, aside from its role in short-term incarceration.
"This being an unusual time, people are hesitant to visit museums, and I understand that. Small groups, I welcome," she said, pointing out that the museum's Facebook page is helping enliven the discussion in recalling faces and places whether from the 1880s or a full century later.
"We have a school display. Any time we have an author in the area that has a connection to Wagener, I try to get a copy of their book," she said.
Military artifacts are part of the mix, as is church memorabilia. Kids particularly get a kick out of hearing how people lived decades ago, Hardy said.
"Before COVID, of course, we would have the schoolchildren come in, especially the first grade – the young people," she said, citing the example of shoes. "All of them would look down and see what kind of Velcro that they had, and I'd say, 'Well, there's no Velcro on this one.'"
Other points of particular interest might be how people shaved, or the idea of doctors making house calls, she said.
Along the same line, Josephine Matthews, a licensed midwife who assisted with more than 1,300 local deliveries, is among the museum's more prominent honorees. The medical bag of "Ma Jo" is on display, along with a 1987 feature story ("The Deliverer") about her from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
"As far as I'm concerned, it's priceless," the mayor said, referring to the museum, "and that's because of family ties going way back. I was very fortunate that, on the Miller side, they live a long time, and I got to know my great-grandmother, and stuff like that ... I can look at the toys, and I think they're in the best place they could possibly be. Much better than eBay."