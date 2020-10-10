Voter safety, health a key concern ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3

A bevy of precautions and other measures will be in place to protect voters during the general election, according to the S.C. Election Commission.
Poll managers will wear personal protective equipment: masks, gloves and face shields – the sort of gear that helps combat the spread of the coronavirus.
Workers have also received special training regarding COVID-19, according to commission spokesperson Chris Whitmire.
Hand sanitizer will be available at the polls, sneeze guards will be installed, physical distancing will be observed, and common areas will be cleaned often throughout the day.
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Cotton swabs – disposable – will be used for the touch screens, as was done during the June primaries earlier this year.
"They worked well," Whitmire said. "A cotton swab makes an excellent, cheap stylus."
To the extent possible, he added, voting equipment and machines will be spread out at the polls. In a large gym, that's easy to do; in smaller places, that proves more difficult.
Photo IDs will not need to be handed off. Instead, voters will just have to show them or hold them up.
"We're taking these steps to make it as safe as possible," Whitmire said, "for voters and poll managers."
The steps taken extend to in-person absentee voting, as well.