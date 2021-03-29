Volunteers clean up litter near Aiken County Animal Shelter

Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Aiken County Animal Shelter welcomed Clean Up Aiken on March 19.
The group, working in conjunction with Adopt-A-Highway volunteers, removed trash from along Wire Road.
The group started at 11 a.m. and finished around 1 p.m., filling 79 giant garbage bags with litter. Much of the trash was paper, plastic and cardboard products but the volunteers also picked up a surprising amount of empty beer cans as well as pieces of tires and metal car parts from the side of the road.
The Clean Up Aiken team met at the county shelter. FOTAS volunteer and Clean Up Aiken member Sandy Staiger gave instructions and handed out yellow vests and pick-up tools to the 24 volunteers.
FOTAS provided snacks and bottled water for the clean-up team.
“We covered a little over 3 miles of Wire Road and picked up 1,266 empty containers of alcohol, including small liquor bottles and a lot of beer cans,” Staiger said. “Pretty astonishing.”
Clean Up Aiken is a new community group devoted to cleaning up and stopping roadside litter in Aiken County through volunteerism, political action and legal enforcement.
The Aiken County Animal Shelter is located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken and open for adoptions from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.