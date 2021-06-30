You are the owner of this article.
Volleyball camp at Wagener-Salley High set for July 20-22

Volleyball practice at Wagener-Salley High School on June 21 has Alyssa Perkins keeping the ball going and Tia Reed, left, among those waiting for a turn. (Bill Bengtson/Staff)

 Staff photo by Bill Bengtson

Wagener-Salley High School will be the host site for a three-day volleyball camp for students – girls and boys alike – who are preparing to start second through sixth grade.

The War Eagle Volleyball Camp will have Shane Hutto, Pam Klapko and Ashley King as directors, and sessions are to run from 9 a.m. to noon July 20-22 at the high school. The focus is to be on fundamentals. 

The cost, which includes a camp T-shirt, is $60 for anyone registering by June 30 and $80 thereafter.

Information is available from the coaches at shutto2@acpsd.net, pklapko@acpsd.net and ashleyking122@gmail.com.  


