Virus-stalled Hotel Aiken renovation pits public concerns against private promises

The historic Hotel Aiken has become a cold war of sorts, with burgeoning disputes on the fronts of alleged blight, public safety and the endurance of hospitality ventures in the age of coronavirus and collapsed industries.

The multimillion-dollar Hotel Aiken modernization and corporate facelift, unveiled to much pomp and circumstance three years ago, remains unfinished. Project representatives and city officials this week confirmed construction there has yet to begin again – a point that has seemingly pitted those worried about the aging building’s condition, and downtown repercussions, against Historic Hospitality LLC and the Shah family, the ownership.

In an August letter, then-Aiken Municipal Development Commission Chairman Tim Dangerfield described the status of the hotel as hazardous to public well-being. It poses a significant fire risk, Dangerfield wrote to the mayor and Aiken City Council, and, more broadly, represents “a clear and present danger of irreversible blight.”

“The Hotel Aiken property has become essentially abandoned and partially demolished in preparation for an announced but, as yet, much-delayed renovation and reopening under the badge of a nationally-recognized hospitality brand,” he argued Aug. 17, emphasizing that “immediate steps” must be taken.

Historic Hospitality LLC, headquartered near the hotel, and the Shah family have vehemently rejected Dangerfield’s assessment, suggesting that coverage and publication of the letter without further inquiry as to its veracity has “unfairly harmed the business and personal reputations of the owners of Hotel Aiken,” among other grievances.

Dangerfield’s missive, the two jointly said in a nearly 900-word Thursday statement to the Aiken Standard, was grandiose, discriminatory and pockmarked by opinion. It foisted “unreasonable demands” upon Mayor Rick Osbon and his fellow City Council members, the ownership continued, while ignoring surrounding circumstances.

"The owners of Hotel Aiken have coordinated closely with the local authorities and with city leadership in order to comply with all applicable codes and ordinances and have gone above and beyond what is required by code in the interest of public safety," a principal with Richard Rauh & Associates Architecture is quoted as saying in the statement. "This began two years ago and continues to the current date."

While there is no working sprinkler system at the hotel, the owners said, there are heat detectors and alarm and video systems, each of which is monitored.

Both the mayor and City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said the Aiken Department of Public Safety is in touch with the Hotel Aiken ownership. City and project executives last month toured the hotel site, on the prominent corner of Laurens Street and Richland Avenue.

The Hotel Aiken ownership in an Aug. 8 statement, also hundreds of words long, said “work on” the hotel had ceased – an apparent victim of the devastating coronavirus crisis.

“We were approximately 4-weeks from submitting for a permit before the governor declared a state of emergency due to COVID-19,” the months-old statement reads. “At this time, we have ceased work on Hotel Aiken, and we do not have an anticipated restart date; that will be driven by the economy.”

The hospitality, entertainment and travel industries have crumpled amid a pandemic that in the U.S. alone has killed more than 210,000 people. The leisure and hospitality sectors reported a 19% unemployment rate in September, according to Labor Department data. In June, nearly 30%.

This month, the Hotel Aiken ownership said “work within” the landmark lodging “has not stopped, but construction has been” delayed. The mayor said his latest interaction with the hotel owners confirmed that the project was still halted. Similarly, Bedenbaugh on Wednesday said no “permit applications or requests from the owners” have been filed.

“There are a lot of concerns and comments from citizens, about the hotel, who recognize what the potential will be when it’s developed out,” Osbon said in an interview. “And I think it would certainly be received well if work were to start on that property.”

In late 2017, at a bustling Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce forum, Neel Shah, long the Hotel Aiken public point-man, revealed $11 million plans to both refurbish and expand Hotel Aiken. The boutique result, Shah said at the time, would intermix the hotel’s history with contemporary accommodations – a microcosm of Aiken, fleshed out with a Courtyard by Marriott cosign.

Doors were to open by the 2019 Masters golf tournament. It's been tedious goings since.

“The interior demolition is necessarily a slow process in order to properly preserve the historic features of the site and confirm the safety of the building,” Historic Hospitality LLC and the Shah family said over the summer. “The demolition crew must carefully remove walls and then the architects and engineers must draft plans based on what is revealed.”

In a city where grand recapitalizations of an atrophied mall and a withered hospital perch precariously on the horizon, the Hotel Aiken venture is the target of particular attention and interest. The city manager this week described the in-limbo hotel – among the largest buildings in the downtown grid – as “the most scrutinized commercial parcel in downtown, if not the city.”

He added: “I don’t think that’s an exaggeration.”

Malia Koelker, the owner of nearby Malia’s Restaurant, earlier this year questioned the city about “the continuing deterioration and misuse” of the hotel and adjacent properties and the “troublesome” consequences in the immediate area. The exchange resulted in an inquiry by the Design Review Board, an influential panel tasked with preserving Aiken’s historic features and characteristics.

“They have received legal advice,” Bedenbaugh said of the board, “and we’re working as best we can with the owners and the owners’ legal counsel on what we can do.”

The Design Review Board has mulled so-called demolition by neglect, a seldom-used provision meant to goad property owners into addressing blight and, more defensively, protect significant architecture. A finding of demolition by neglect – a rarity – is meant to preempt and prevent a drastic move like demolition, the city's planning director, Ryan Bland, has explained.

Design Review Board chairman McDonald Law on Friday said demolition by neglect was still being studied, "whether it is applicable here."

"The board would welcome any updates from them," Law said. "Having more communication, I believe, would be good for all concerned."

Newly elected Aiken Municipal Development Commission chairman Keith Wood on Thursday painted Hotel Aiken as an icon-turned-eyesore. Design Review Board member Katy Lipscomb has said it “just doesn’t look like anybody cares.” And Bland has previously reported cosmetic damage: peeling paint, a damaged cornice.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Hotel Aiken project is taking forever to complete,” Wood said. “Not only are we concerned about the safety of downtown Aiken, we are also concerned about the degradation of this property.”

While the city awaits progress, Osbon said this week, the hotel’s “exterior is deteriorating. Shingles are missing.” And it amounts to more than an aesthetic issue, noted the mayor, who represents a city proud to parade olden charm.

“Certainly whenever you see that work is halting,” he said, “it causes pause enough that you want to go to the property owner and make sure that structure is protected, as well as our downtown.”