Vets, boosters present new resource for retiring U.S. flags in AIken

A new feature is in a prominent place at the Aiken County Government Center, with the blessing and support of the Aiken County Veterans Council and its boosters.

At the building's front entrance is a brightly colored drop-box meant for the respectful disposal and retirement of "unserviceable U.S. flags," as described in a press release promoting the event.

Dwight Bradham, Aiken County's director of veterans affairs, led the program and presented a poem titled "Old Glory," by Marine Corps veteran Howard Schnauber, of Watertown, New York, recalling the U.S. flag's history, with particular emphasis on major military moments as well as times when the flag was treated with contempt.

"Things like this don't happen without the worker bees," said Lowell Koppert, chairman of the veterans council, in expressing his appreciation for such project boosters as Linda Caldwell, with the veterans council; Gary Bunker, the Aiken County Council's chairman; and Camille Furgiuele, also a member of the county council. Among others on the honor roll were Clay Killian, the county administrator; and Brian Sanders, the deputy county administrator.

Furgiuele helped put the first flag into the box, and Koppert later noted that the banner is one that flew until a few days ago over the Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park on Richland Avenue.

Bunker solicited a round of applause for the veterans council for having introduced the "simple" concept, which won quick support from the county council once it was brought to council's attention for consideration.

A few steps from the red, white and blue box as it was being unveiled was Saluda resident Chad Martin, owner of Chad's Custom Dreams. He recalled putting his creativity into action after making contact with Koppert regarding the drop-box idea.

"I designed a flag to go around the box, to make it a little different – a little more unique – to represent our flag," he added.

His business' speciality is "custom metal fabrication and custom paint on cars and motorcycles, airplanes, boats, whatever," he said. "I'll do all kinds of crazy stuff."

Bunker referred to the new feature as small in comparison with the massive building next to it. "I think it is high time we had this little but important box here to properly retire our flags," he added.

Koppert, speaking to the project's various boosters, expressed thanks for "all of the stuff that you guys do for us and with us throughout the year."

Several visitors at the Thursday gathering brought forth flags for placement in the box and offered a salute or bow after putting a banner – or several – into the new creation.