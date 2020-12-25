Variety of options to recycle Christmas trees in Aiken County

Taking down the Christmas tree is a sign that the holiday has come to an end, but it's one that must be done and there are many ways to dispose of the tree in an environmentally friendly way.
When the time comes, there are some options for Aiken residents looking to get rid of their tree.
City of Aiken and City of North Augusta
City of Aiken and City of North Augusta residents can place their tree in the street in front of their home along with the yard debris. Place the tree out on the specified pickup day and it will be taken away.
Trees cannot be artificial, and must be free of tinsel and decorations.
Aiken County landfills
Aiken County residents can drop off their Christmas trees at any of the Aiken County landfill location.
A full list of the collection centers is available online at aikencountysc.gov. The website also provides hours of operations.
Dumpster Depot of Aiken
Dumpster Depot – located at 2063 University Parkway in Aiken – will accept Christmas trees from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Decorations should be removed from the tree prior to bringing it to the facility, said Dumpster Depot owner Norman Dunagan.
Trees must not be artificial and should be free of tinsel and decorations as they will be used for fish habitats, Dunagan said.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Forest, Fish, and Wildlife Section at the J. Strom Thurmond Project will accept real Christmas trees for recycling as fish habitat Dec. 21 through Jan. 7.
All ornaments and garland must be removed and artificial trees will not be accepted. Drop off locations include:
South Carolina
- Calhoun Falls Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- Dorn Boat Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- LeRoys Ferry Boat Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- Parksville Day Use Area (Boat Ramp Area)
Georgia
- Amity Day Use Area (Boat Ramp Area)
- Chamberlain Ferry Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- Keg Creek Boat Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- Leathersville Boat Ramp (Boat Ramp Area
- Morrahs Boat Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)
- Murry Creek Ramp (Boat Ramp Area)