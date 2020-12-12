Valley Christmas parade salutes emergency responders

BURNETTOWN — Mid-afternoon traffic on much S.C. 421 was extraordinarily slow and marked by an abundance of candy, with the Midland Valley Christmas Parade in action.
Dozens of emergency-responder vehicles and tow trucks were part of this year's process, representing such organizations as Wayne's Automotive, South Star Emergency Medical Services, All American Towing and Recovery, Big Tow Wrecker Service and the police departments of Augusta University, Wagener, Burnettown and Batesburg-Leesville. The Midland Valley Fire Department provided chauffeur service for Santa.
Truckloads of Christmas gifts were also a part of the mix, distributed hand-to-hand by employees and friends of Stephens Auction, in Warrenville. The delivery crew included volunteer Sara Beth Vaughn, of North Augusta, and she described the experience as heartwarming, in terms of getting touching responses from kids along the parade route.
Awards in the parade, in the religious category, went to Faith Holiness Church, Unity Outreach Church and Restore Church, in that order, and in the commercial/general category, the winners were Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Durden's Sand and Gravel, and Wayne's Towing, in that order. The "Grand Marshal's Pick" trophy went to Stephens Auction.
Ann Diamond, one of the parade judges, recalled, "You know, for the time we're living in, I thought it turned out really good."
She noted that various parades around the Aiken-Augusta area were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns. The grand marshal of the parade, in acknowledgment of that situation, was a massive group: doctors, nurses and other first responders who have been in the front lines of combat in a plague situation over the past nine months.
"I really tip my hat to emergency-room workers and first responders and the … guys that work with ambulances, because they've been really busy," Diamond said.
The parade's extra-heavy presence of tow trucks was reportedly in memory of Jason Willis, a driver from Aiken who worked for Wayne's Towing and was killed in a September wreck on I-20 in McDuffie County, Georgia.