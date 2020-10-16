Utility relocation ongoing on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken; expect traffic delays

Motorists in Aiken may experience traffic delays along Hitchcock Parkway near the intersection of Huntsman Drive as work continues on the corridor improvement project.
A contractor began moving utility lines at Huntsman Drive and Hitchcock Parkway on Friday morning, according to the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department.
There will be some lane closures and traffic redirection. City officials are advising caution in this area and for motorists to seek alternate routes if available.
Drivers should expect delays in this area.
