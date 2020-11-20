USCA celebrates 2020 graduates

While chairs were socially distanced, masks were required and fist bumps took the place of handshakes, USC Aiken got to hold a graduation ceremony in-person on Friday night.

The ceremony took place on the Aiken High football field rather than the usual convocation center, where 290 graduates received their diplomas under the lights. Dr. Sandra Jordan, the university's chancellor, applauded the graduates during her opening remarks.

“You have demonstrated grit, tenacity, courage and the ability to be flexible and resilient," said Jordan, describing the challenges of graduating during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I think that graduation symbolizes a long time coming and I think every student graduating here today has faced a lot of hurdles," said Amethyst Marroquin, who was selected as the outstanding senior for fall 2020. "This is somewhat of a relief and a reward for all the struggles that they had, all the progress that they made. I think this class has to be the most resilient class that has ever graduated from USC Aiken, considering everything thats going on in the world right now."

This is the first full in-person graduation ceremony that USC Aiken has held this year, after doing a drive-thru graduation for the spring 2020 graduates.

“I’m happy we were actually able to have a real ceremony and have our family be able to see this and not have to do like they did last semester," said Race King. "So, that’s something I was happy about."

"It’s exciting," said Levata Coleman. "It’s a long time coming for me, I’ve had 20 years from first starting undergrad to today, ending with my MBA. I’m very excited and ready for the new chapter."

Earlier on Friday, the university held pinning ceremonies on campus for students graduating from the school of education, which had 25 program graduates, and the school of nursing, which had 68 graduates.

"Whether you’re graduating with honors and an honors stole or an honors tassel, whether you’re graduating summa cum laude, cum laude or just thank you laude, we are proud of the individuals you are," said Jordan.