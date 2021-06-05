USC alum Alexandra Koch joins Aiken Standard newsroom

Alexandra Koch has joined the Aiken Standard newsroom as a crime and courts reporter.

Koch lived outside of Chicago for most of her life and moved to Wilmington, N.C., during her high school years. Koch interned at the Wilmington Star News while still in high school and served as the yearbook editor-in-chief during her senior year.

During college at the University of South Carolina, she graduated with honors in journalism. She was a member of the Pi Beta Phi Fraternity and served as the webmaster chair and member of the communications committee.

Koch also has bylines with Cola Daily, InterCom and Columbia-based nonprofit Serve and Connect. She freelanced and held many student editorial positions throughout her collegiate journalism career.

She is looking forward to continuing to build connections in South Carolina.

“I liked that (the Aiken Standard) was in South Carolina because spending the last four years at USC, I really fell in love with this state and wanted to stay here, minus the palmetto bugs,” Koch said with a laugh.

“I love going to new places and meeting new people,” Koch said. “That’s one of the reasons why I love journalism so much is every day is different. You don’t know who you are going to talk to.”

In her free time, Koch spends her time with her 1½-year-old miniature dachshund, Hudson. She started a side business creating embroidered pet apparel, which is available for purchase on Etsy.

She is excited to join a newsroom where she can continue to grow as a journalist.

“When I interviewed with the editors , they were super welcoming,” she said. “I knew that if I was offered a job here that I would be welcomed and treated like part of the family.”