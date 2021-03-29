USC Aiken to host ROTC Pacer detachment

USC Aiken will be hosting a Reserve Officers' Training Corps, (ROTC) Pacer Detachment program starting fall 2021. In collaboration with Augusta University, UofSC Aiken will offer Military Science courses for students enrolled in the Army ROTC Program. Active-Duty Army Cadre, assigned to Augusta University, will instruct the Pacer Detachment Cadets on campus.
Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Jeffrey Keenan, Chair of the Military Science at Augusta University ROTC will lead this effort. According to LTC Keenan, "Our goal is to identify talented rising juniors at UofSC Aiken who possess the skills, ability, drive and desire to earn an Officers Commission. These students will chart a new path for UofSC Aiken in shaping the development of the Pacer Army ROTC Detachment."
Students will now have an on-campus path to commission as a Second Lieutenant, and serve as a leader in the U.S. Army. Currently, two UofSC Aiken students have cleared the requirements for acceptance into this challenging opportunity.
UofSC Aiken Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Dr. Daren Timmons states, "Over the next few weeks, the university is seeking rising juniors who are interested in being part of the inaugural Fall 2021 Pacer Detachment Class. During the Fall of 2022 this opportunity will be open to all freshmen, sophomores, as well as rising junior students."
As the University of South Carolina Aiken continues its distinction as a Military Friendly® School, the Army ROTC Pacer Detachment is the next strategical step in offering students both educational and military service opportunities. Students enrolled in ROTC may be eligible for full tuition and fees, and/ or room and board.
For more information about the ROTC Pacer Detachment, or to speak with a recruiter, contact Ryan Dimm, Recruiting Operations Officer, at 706-667-4795 or email dimm@augusta.edu.