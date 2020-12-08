USC Aiken to host holiday event at science center

The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken will host Parent's Night Out: Holiday Edition from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.
Parent's Night Out provides supervised, fun-filled holiday-themed activities while their parents and families take a much-needed break or do holiday shopping. The program is open to children aged 5-12. The evening includes hands-on science experiments, science-related crafts, exploration of the Science Center, a pizza dinner and a full-length dome planetarium show.
John Hutchens, director of special programs for the RPSEC, says that the programs' cost is "cheaper than a sitter. The cost is only $20 per child ($15 for each additional child per family)."
"Participants will have loads of fun while still following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines," Hutchens added.
Due to increased social distancing, there are limited spots available for this event. For registration and information, visit www.usca.edu/PNO, call 803-641-3311 or email rpsec@usca.edu.
The center is located on the campus of USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway, Aiken, 29801.