You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

USC Aiken to host holiday event at science center

  • Updated
ruth patrick 1
Buy Now

The exterior of the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center is pictured.

 Submitted photo

The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at the University of South Carolina Aiken will host Parent's Night Out: Holiday Edition from 6-9 p.m. on Friday.

Parent's Night Out provides supervised, fun-filled holiday-themed activities while their parents and families take a much-needed break or do holiday shopping. The program is open to children aged 5-12. The evening includes hands-on science experiments, science-related crafts, exploration of the Science Center, a pizza dinner and a full-length dome planetarium show.

John Hutchens, director of special programs for the RPSEC, says that the programs' cost is "cheaper than a sitter. The cost is only $20 per child ($15 for each additional child per family)."

"Participants will have loads of fun while still following strict COVID-19 safety guidelines," Hutchens added.

Due to increased social distancing, there are limited spots available for this event. For registration and information, visit www.usca.edu/PNO, call 803-641-3311 or email rpsec@usca.edu.

The center is located on the campus of USC Aiken at 471 University Parkway, Aiken, 29801.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News