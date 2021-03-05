USC Aiken students march in high heels against sexual assault

Students at USC Aiken put their best foot forward on Friday as they walked in high heels to raise awareness for sexual assault on college campuses.
The yearly event called "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" calls on participants, primarily men, to literally and metaphorically place themselves in women's shoes in an effort to open dialogue and promote awareness about rape, sexual assault and gender violence.
From 11 a.m. to noon, students with USC Aiken IMPACT and the USC Aiken Department of Diversity Services welcomed those passing by to take a moment try on a pair red high-heels.
Although they did not walk a mile, participants were challenged with attempting to hopscotch and hula hoop while in heels.
As participants laughed and took videos of one another attempting to walk in heels, volunteers shared informational pamphlets that detailed statistics and resources for victims.
“It’s hard to walk in heels but it's for a bigger meaning,” Adam Eubanks, one of the several participants said. “It’s for us as men to show to them that we understand that women experience sexual harassment especially on campuses more then men do. Therefore we as men have to be role models and help with the prevention of sexual assault."
Nearly one in two women experience sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. One in three women have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. Additionally, one in five women and one in 71 men in the United States have been raped in their lifetime.
According to the Cumbee Center to Assist Abused Persons, 26.4% of undergrad females and 6.8% of undergrad males have reported rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence or incapacitation.
No cases of forcible sexual offenses or statutory rapes were reported on the USC Aiken campus in 2019, according USC Aiken's latest annual security and fire safety report. One case of dating violence was reported in 2019.
Students who experience sexual assault or who are aware of a case of sexual assault are urged to contact USC Aiken's Counseling Center at 803-641-3609 and/or USC Aiken Campus Police at 803-648-4011.
The Cumbee Center also provides assistance to area victims of sexual assault and abuse. They can be reached by calling 803-649-0480 or by visiting their website at https://www.cumbeecenter.org/.