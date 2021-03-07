USC Aiken students explore microbiology at mushroom farm in Jackson

JACKSON — Several microbiology students based at USC Aiken had chickens and farm dogs in their "classroom" atmosphere on the morning of March 1, as they got an introduction to one of the area's more unusual agricultural operations, with an intense focus on small, high-value crops.
Gourmet mushrooms and fungi are a huge part of the daily discussion for Ben Crawford and Rebecca Goldberg, co-owners of Circular Farm, and they led the students on a tour of their facility and showed some of the creations on track to be offered through a variety of local restaurants and other outlets.
Woods Farm Market, Augusta Locally Grown and restaurants Frog Hollow and Fuse are among the farm's clientele base, along with a variety of community-supported agriculture operations spread as far afield as Columbia.
Circular Farm's efforts, as describe on the business' website, are aimed at “promoting agricultural education in order to create health, sustainability and community,” with heavy emphasis on mushrooms and mycelium in general.
The 1-acre operation is associated with its much bigger neighbor, Woodland Valley Farms, which Crawford described as a "regenerative permaculture farm."
"We just rent part of this place, and ... thankfully, because we have support from them, we've had support from the state," he said, citing some grant support that has allowed substantial improvements, including some to the refrigeration-style shipping containers that are a major part of the operation.
Current activities include an effort, with USCA, to reduce the impact of agricultural waste – chicken litter, in particular, which is high in bacteria.
Goldberg, referring to the USCA class visitors, said that "they're science majors, and they're doing some real science with local researchers; and we're going to collaborate, and we're providing a service for the students, because they're learning about experimental design, interpreting their results, and then those results will be able to be applied to form the work that Circular Farm's doing, as well."
The types of mushrooms grown at Circular Farm are oyster, shiitake and lion's mane.
"This is the second year that we've come out to have a laboratory exercise with this group," said USCA's Elizabeth Burgess, an adjunct professor with a doctorate in microbiology.
"They are authorities, more than I am," said Burgess, who organized the visit and teaches the class. "They're specialists with mushrooms and fungi and microbiology, so this gives me an opportunity to lean on somebody else's expertise in the field."
Joshua Spain, a junior at USCA, was also among the visitors.
"I think the misconception of a lot of people is that mushrooms are only the thing that bloom, that you see – the big fruiting – but they can be just as small as any other microorganism out there," Spain said, after the tour.
Mushrooms, If You Please
A microbiology class at USC Aiken logged some extra mileage March 1, heading to Jackson for a first-hand look at some innovative, local efforts aimed at "promoting agricultural education in order to create health, sustainability and community," with heavy emphasis on mushrooms and mycelium in general. Ben Crawford and Rebecca Goldberg, co-owners of Circular Farm, provided a tour of their facility and showed some of the creations that are on track to be offered through a variety of local restaurants and other outlets.
He noted that the visit also included exposure to hydroponics – "a massive agricultural step that a lot of people are starting to adapt to." The visit was brief but extremely valuable, he added.
Crawford noted, "There's many, many different types of fungi. There's well over 100,00 species recognized, and that number's growing very, very fast."
Crawford, whose background also includes work as a farrier and in events management, established Circular Farm in 2018. Farm tours have been part of the action along the way, he said.