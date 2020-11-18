USC Aiken holds One Table Thanksgiving event

Students, faculty and staff at USC Aiken came together on Wednesday to share a Thanksgiving meal.
The university held its eighth annual One Table event in the cafeteria with an overflow room upstairs. The price of entry was a donation that will go to Warrenville Elementary School.
Lacie Wehrmann, assistant director of student life, said the university makes contact with the school where the donations are going to and finds out what it needs. Wehrmann said it's typically food items but the school noted that there was also a need for school supplies this year.
Jumanah Al-Soudi and Emma Poteat, both juniors at the Aiken Scholars Academy on USC Aiken's campus, were at the event and talked about what they're thankful for during this season.
"I’m really thankful for my family," Al-Soudi said. "It’s good to be with them, especially because of the situation right now. So, I’m happy that everyone’s healthy and safe."
“I’m thankful that we actually got to have a sort of normal year so far this year with corona," Poteat added.