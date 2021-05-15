Upcoming gala aims to raise money for new homeless shelter

Homelessness is defined as lacking stable and appropriate housing. People can be categorized as homeless if they are living on the streets (primary homelessness); moving between temporary shelters, including houses of friends, family and emergency accommodation (secondary homelessness); or living in private boarding houses without a private bathroom or security of tenure (tertiary homelessness).
No community is immune to homelessness.
Seventy percent of people experiencing homelessness are individuals who are living on their own or in the company of adults. The remaining 30% are families with children. In the U.S. shelters for the homeless are available; however, there is a shortage of beds. Far too many people in the United States sleep outside in other locations not meant for human habitation.
Martha Wise, owner of White Rose Eclectics, discovered this when she learned about the weekly soup kitchen at The Salvation Army. She learned Aiken currently has one homeless shelter that houses 50 people.
When Wise asked the Salvation Army what was most needed by the organization, she was told the greatest need was for a second shelter that could house and feed more people.
Inspired by the 1969 song "Beautiful People" by Melanie Safka that recognizes the homeless population in the U.S., Wise created the Beautiful People Gala. The gala aims to bring awareness to the homeless in Aiken and also raise money for a new shelter.
This year's event will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, at Newberry Hall, 117 Newberry St. The Carolina Coast Band will perform. Tickets are $70 per person or $120 per couple.
The book, "The Invisible Veteran," by local photographer and author R.J. Bednez will also be available for purchase during the gala with all proceeds being donated to the Salvation Army.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Beautiful People Facebook page, the Salvation ARmy of Aiken Facebook page or White Rose Eclectics at 142 Laurens St. S.W.