Universities partnered for Savannah River National Lab management bid, USC president says

A cluster of universities and an outside corporation have teamed up in a bid to manage the Savannah River National Laboratory at the Savannah River Site, according to USC President Bob Caslen.
Speaking to the Aiken Rotary Club on Monday, Caslen revealed USC, Clemson University, S.C. State University, the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech and an outside company have partnered and have “submitted the proposal to run the Savannah River National Laboratory.”
“We all have our fingers crossed that we’re going to be the ones that’s going to be selected,” Caslen said. “I think we have put together a phenomenal proposal.”
Exactly what corporation is involved is unclear. Whether USC Aiken is involved – the extent of "we" – is unclear, as well. Inquiries made to the various institutions were not immediately answered. Academic influence at the 17 national labs is not unusual or unheard of.
Caslen’s Monday comments offer a rare, penetrating glimpse into the often-secretive and sometimes-arcane U.S. Department of Energy long-term contracting and procurement process.
The department earlier this year expected to award the standalone Savannah River National Lab management contract in early fiscal year 2021. The final request for proposals was issued in late June. The draft request for proposals, which allows for feedback and an exchange between the Energy Department and industry, was issued in April.
Approximately 60 companies and organizations have participated in contract-related events and conferences, according to the Energy Department, the Savannah River Site landlord.
A discrete Savannah River National Lab management contract is a grand pivot away from the current contract structure; the lab is now overseen by Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the lead team at SRS that manages a breadth of nuclear cleanup and nuclear weapons missions.
The splintered-off deal – valued at $380 million per year and potentially a decade long, 2021 through 2030 – is designed to let a new team take over and foster greater research and development, long-term remediation, science, academic and national security chops, according to federal documents.
The coalition Caslen referenced could leverage the academia angle, specifically. Over the summer, the DOE said laboratory vision, key personnel, management, past performance and transition plans would be defining factors when proposals were evaluated.
The Energy Department first showed interest in a separate contract for the lab in December 2019. At one point, the department’s science office was eyeing SRNL. Senior personnel visited last year with a purpose.