United Way of Aiken County celebrates pandemic fundraising success

“Truly amazing.”

Those two words, said President Sharon Rodgers, summed up her thoughts about the success of the United Way of Aiken County’s fundraising efforts in 2020 while COVID-19 was wreaking havoc.

The organization collected $2,307,527, which surpassed the goal of $2,301,527 that was announced last August.

The United Way held its Annual Meeting and Campaign Celebration on Thursday to announce the final 2020 total and also to honor some of the people, businesses, schools and groups that made significant donations of money and time.

Because of continuing concerns about the novel coronavirus, the meeting and celebration was conducted virtually.

“I am just so grateful to our community and all of our supporters,” said Rodgers, who spoke to the Aiken Standard beforehand. “Even during the middle of a global pandemic, their generosity did not wane.”

The novel coronavirus, meanwhile, forced the United Way to make changes and adapt. Many of the usual live events were moved to online platforms or canceled.

The United Way also offered the opportunity to donate by texting and used the services of MobileCause, a software company.

“Would we have preferred to do things in person? Absolutely,” Rogers said. “Maybe everything didn’t work quite as well as it usually does, but it worked.”

The United Way honored Aiken County Council Vice Chairman Andrew Siders and P.K. Hightower on Thursday for playing key leadership roles during the pandemic.

They each received a Russ Foret Memorial Volunteer of the Year Award.

Siders was the 2020 chairman of the United Way’s board of directors. He also served on the 2020 Campaign Cabinet as a co-chair, with Christy Tyner, of the Professional Division.

Hightower was a member of the 2020 Board of Directors, serving as the chair of the Communications and Personnel committees. She also was a 2020 Campaign Cabinet member.

Hightower is a manager with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, or SRNS.

In addition, the United Way recognized Josh Booth for his work as the chair of the 2020 fundraising campaign.

Other awards presented and honorees were as follows:

• Philanthropist of the Year: Cody Anderson.

• Project VISION Volunteer of the Year: Terry Macy.

• Hero Award: Keyatta Priester.

• Stanley A. Quarles Memorial Community Spirit Award: Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

• Highest Employee Achievement Award: SRNS, for a contribution of $597,291.

• Second Highest Employee Achievement Award: Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations, for a contribution of $192,108.

• Third Highest Employee Achievement Award: Amentum and Savannah River Remediation, for a contribution of $173,583.

• Fourth Highest Employee Achievement Award: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, for a contribution of $86,776.

• Fifth Highest Employee Achievement Award: Centerra-SRS, for a contribution of $82,081.

• Highest Corporate Contribution: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, which matched its employee contributions at 100%, for a donation of $132,276.

• Second Highest Corporate Contribution: Centerra-SRS, for a donation of $87,918.

• Third Highest Corporate Contribution: SRNS, for a donation of $49,718.

• Fourth Highest Corporate Contribution: Amentum and Savannah River Remediation, for a donation of $35,250.

• Fifth Highest Corporate Contribution: Aiken Electric Cooperative, for a donation of $32,000.

• Aiken Cup: SRNS for the “highest overall campaign.”

• LIVE UNITED Award: Mike Rosier.

• Community Pillar Awards: Aiken Standard and UPS.

• Schools of the Year: Hammond Hill Elementary, Kennedy Middle and Midland Valley High.

• Young Philanthropists Society Member of the Year: Danielle Elliott.

• Agency of the Year: Aiken Senior Life Services.

• Badges of Honor: Kevin Heath, Eric Schiefer, Robert Gray, Matt Coffin, Matt Moore, Sam Pilgrim, Stephanie Hall, Christy Tyner, Caroline and Jason Reppert, Jane Page Thompson and Brian and Lisa Tharp-Bernard.

• Project VISION Badges of Honor: Josh Booth, Rob Abshire, Impact the Valley, Warm-A-Hatchie and Project Unite.