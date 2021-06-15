You are the owner of this article.
Unexpected issues during maintenance interrupt Aiken water service

The City of Aiken said a boil advisory is coming after interrupted water service.

The Huckleberry Farms neighborhood and a portion of the Gem Lakes neighborhood are without water service after the City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department experienced unexpected issues.

During the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department's scheduled maintenance Tuesday, "crews detected several unexpected issues and had to interrupt water service to the Huckleberry Farms Neighborhood and a portion of the Gem Lakes Neighborhood to address the issue," according to a report from the City of Aiken.

The city said there are approximately 160 homes affected at this time.

Streets currently without water include: 

Huckleberry Drive

Huckleberry Court

Elmwood Drive

Spring Valley Drive

Spring Valley Court

Honeysuckle Court

Gleenwood Drive SW

Springwood Drive

Branchwater Lane

Plantation Drive

The city said crews are "working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."

Once water service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents, according to the report.


