Unexpected issues during maintenance interrupt Aiken water service

The Huckleberry Farms neighborhood and a portion of the Gem Lakes neighborhood are without water service after the City of Aiken Engineering & Utilities Department experienced unexpected issues.
During the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department's scheduled maintenance Tuesday, "crews detected several unexpected issues and had to interrupt water service to the Huckleberry Farms Neighborhood and a portion of the Gem Lakes Neighborhood to address the issue," according to a report from the City of Aiken.
The city said there are approximately 160 homes affected at this time.
Streets currently without water include:
Huckleberry Drive
Huckleberry Court
Elmwood Drive
Spring Valley Drive
Spring Valley Court
Honeysuckle Court
Gleenwood Drive SW
Springwood Drive
Branchwater Lane
Plantation Drive
The city said crews are "working to resolve the matter as quickly as possible."
Once water service is restored and samples are taken, a boil water advisory will be in effect for the impacted residents, according to the report.