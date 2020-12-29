Two Trees estate in Aiken's horse district sells for $3 million

A historic estate in Aiken’s horse district has been sold in its entirety for a seven-figure price two years after two of its former owners received approval from the Aiken Planning Commission to subdivide it.
Buckland Farm LLC purchased Two Trees at 215 Grace Ave. S.E for $3 million from William and Shalomette Moore.
The deal closed Dec. 7.
According to Aiken County land records, the nearly 9-acre property has four single-family residences on it that range in size from 1,320 square feet to 3,891 square feet.
Three of the homes were constructed prior to and around the start of World War II.
Also on the estate are a 357-square-foot office building, a 4,484-square-foot horse stable and an 840-square-foot stable.
Two Trees is part of Aiken Winter Colony Historic District I in the National Register of Historic Places.
The estate used to be the winter home W.R. Grace Jr. Other owners of the property have included singer and television personality Andy Williams.
In December 2017, the Aiken Planning Commission rejected a plan by the Moores to subdivide Two Trees into four parcels.
Neighbors and members of the equine community intensely scrutinized the plan and expressed their opposition.
The Moores then submitted a revised proposal to subdivide the property into three parcels that the Planning Commission approved in February 2018.
Included in the plan was a 3-foot setback variance, and there were several conditions attached to the approval.
The Planning Commission also heard complaints about the revised proposal from concerned citizens, the Aiken Standard reported.
In June, Buckland Farm LLC purchased 5.19 acres at 844 Two Notch Road S.E. in Aiken’s horse district for $2 million from H ’N D Stables Inc.
There are two single-family residences and two horse stables on that property, according to Aiken County land records.
Buckland Farm LLC is based in Virginia and so is the farm that inspired the company’s name.
David Blake put Buckland Farm’s approximately 450 acres of land up for sale for $8.9 million in 2017.
Samuel Love established Buckland in 1774, and his heir, John Love, later grew wheat there and sold it to Presidents James Monroe, Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, according to the Fauquier Times.
Buckland was a thoroughbred farm when owned by Thomas Mellon Evans.
Among the horses bred and raced by Buckland was Pleasant Colony who is a member of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame.
He was the North America’s champion 3-year-old male in 1981 when he won the first two legs of the Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – and finished third in the third leg, the Belmont Stakes.
In addition, Pleasant Colony captured the Wood Memorial and Woodward Stakes in 1981 and the Remsen Stakes in 1980.
He earned $965,383.
Fauquier Now reported earlier this month that four tracts of Buckland had been sold for $2.525 million. Those tracts totaled nearly 180 acres.
Buckland Farm LLC, with David Blake as manager, was listed as the seller, and the buyers were Sheila M. and Lonnie L. Finley Jr.