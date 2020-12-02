Two Aiken Winter Colony properties sold, one purchased for $1.6 million

Red Top and Hassler Cottage – two Winter Colony homes in Aiken – were sold recently.
Catherine Morgan and Robert Watkins Morgan purchased Red Top for $875,000 from Bernard Dukes and Patricia Dukes, according to Aiken County land records.
The deal closed Nov. 9.
Red Top was built more than 100 years ago. The two-story, 7,599-square-foot residence is on a 1.14-acre tract at 120 Dupree Place S.W. near Hopelands Gardens.
Included in the transaction was less than one acre of property with a single-story, 1,732-square-foot house on it at 122 Dupree Place S.W.
Red Top was the home of Albert Carlton Bostwick Sr., whose father was among the founding partners of Standard Oil.
His five children included George Herbert “Pete” Bostwick, who is a member of the Hall of Fame at the Museum of Polo in Florida and the Hall of Fame at the National Museum of (Thoroughbred) Racing in New York.
Albert Carlton Bostwick's other children were Dorothy Stokes Bostwick Smith Campbell, Albert C. Bostwick Jr., Lillian Bostwick Phipps and Dunbar Wright Bostwick.
Bostwick was a banker, a horseman, a yachtsman and an automobile enthusiast. He died in 1911 at the age of 33.
Buckland Farm bought Hassler Cottage from the Janet W. Bransome Revocable Trust for $1.6 million on Oct. 14.
On the 6.30-acre property are a two-story, 8,952-square-foot residence, a one-story, 624-square-foot home and a 1,100-square-foot stable.
Hassler Cottage, which is at 621 Magnolia Street, was constructed around 1930.
Both Red Top and Hassler Cottage are in the Aiken Winter Colony Historic District I on the National Register of Historic Places.
Also in October, another home in Winter Colony Historic District I, Sandhurst, sold for $1.9 million.
M. Hillery Head, CEO of Alabama-based Ram Tool Construction Supply Company, purchased Sandhurst from David Trachtenberg and Rick Wilson.
Wealthy people from the Northeast, who wanted to escape the cold weather, established the Winter Colony late in the 19th Century. They spent the winter in Aiken enjoying equestrian sports and other activities.