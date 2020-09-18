Two Aiken-area girls found safe; two boys still missing

Two local girls have been found after being reported missing, police said this week, but two boys in a separate case remain missing as of Friday morning.
Emily, 13, and Mary "Madison" McCarty, 10, were found Thursday night, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office. Both were unharmed.
The disappearance of the sisters was at one point considered potentially suspicious. The investigation continues.
Matthew and Jerry Kinman, born in 2011 and 2013, respectively, have yet to be found. Nancy Christina Kinman — last known to be driving a 2005 Toyota Camry, SIY391 — is wanted for questioning, officials with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
Matthew Kinman is 4 feet tall, with blond hair and blue eyes. Jerry Kinman is also 4 feet tall, but with brown hair.
The boys were taken from their bedroom Thursday night, Public Safety said.
Nancy Christina Kinman, born in 1989, is a little more than 5 feet tall and has blond hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Public Safety: 803-642-7620. Information can also be provided anonymously via Midlands Crime Stoppers: 888-274-6372.