Tri-Development Christmas project a success thanks to sponsors

Hundreds of individuals with the nonprofit Tri-Development Center will have a very merry Christmas thanks to the compassion of several local sponsors.
The Center's yearly Christmas project Operation: North Pole has been once again helped to purchase gifts for 276 individuals the center serves.
Several sponsors, including UPS, Aiken Electric Co-Op Inc. and Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken, generously donated monetary amounts to the project, a gift Terrence Jackson, who coordinates Operation: North Pole says is a bit different from previous years where sponsors would mostly donate gifts.
Individuals who receive assistance from Tri-Development as well get to help out in a special way as well.
"Our individuals and residents have been able to help wrap [gifts] as part of the Christmas Spirit, and it's an activity for them to do as well," Jackson said.
This year was also different in terms of the activities Tri-Development was actively able to do with their individuals. Traditionally, individuals would attend sponsored meals at restaurants, but such events were cut this year due to the pandemic.
Instead, Santa will deliver presents purchased through Operation: North Pole straight to the individuals' houses, allowing a sense of "Christmas morning comradery" despite the change, Jackson said.
The fiscal donations ultimately pay for up to five gifts per individual, Jackson said.
Sponsors such as Aiken Electric Co-Op Inc. and regular donors for years, and have done so proudly, said Keyatta Priester, the community development manager for Aiken Electric Co-Op Inc.
"This year we were very pleased that instead of buying gifts we could just write a check," Priester said.
Aiken Electric Co-Op Inc. usually sponsors 60 to 80 individuals each year, Priester said.
All excess funds stays in the Operation North Pole fund for next Christmas.
"There's never a set goal set we're trying to achieve, it's just a matter of making sure everyone has a good Christmas year in and year out," Jackson said. "Without doing this, the individuals we serve would get little to nothing for Christmas," Jackson said. "Knowing we have the ability to make someone's Christmas really feels good."
To volunteer or donate, visit https://aikentdc.org/tdc-careers/become-a-volunteer/