Tri-Development Center's Operation: North Pole helps spread Christmas spirit in Aiken County

Hundreds of individuals with the Tri-Development Center will have a very merry Christmas thanks to the compassion of several local sponsors.
The center's annual Christmas project, Operation: North Pole has been once again helped to purchase gifts for 276 individuals served by the center.
Several sponsors, including UPS, Aiken Electric Co-Op Inc. and Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken, made monetary donations to the project, a gift Terrence Jackson, who coordinates Operation: North Pole said is a bit different from previous years where sponsors mostly donated gifts.
Individuals with Tri-Development, whom have autism, head and spinal cord injuries, and intellectual disabilities, are able to help with the operation in a special way as well.
"Our individuals and residents have been able to help wrap [gifts] as part of the Christmas spirit, and it's an activity for them to do as well," Jackson said.
This year was also different in terms of the activities Tri-Development could offer to those the center serves. Traditionally, individuals would attend sponsored meals at restaurants, but such events were cut this year due to the pandemic.
Instead, Santa will deliver presents purchased through Operation: North Pole straight to the individuals' homes, allowing a sense of "Christmas morning comradery" despite the change, Jackson said.
The financial donations ultimately will pay for up to five gifts per person, Jackson said.
Sponsors like Aiken Electric and other regular donors, and have supported the organization proudly, said Keyatta Priester, the community development manager for Aiken Electric.
"This year we were very pleased that instead of buying gifts we could just write a check," Priester said.
Aiken Electric usually sponsors 60 to 80 individuals each year, Priester said.
New sponsors, like Friendship Baptist Church in Aiken, are just as pleased to get involved, especially due to the need caused by the pandemic, said Seneca Johnson with Friendship First Baptist Church.
Johnson attends Friendship and was lead to find out how her church could help, and then made a donation to Operation: North Pole
All excess funds will stay in the Operation North Pole fund for next Christmas.
"There's never a set goal we're trying to achieve, it's just a matter of making sure everyone has a good Christmas year in and year out," Jackson said. "Without doing this, the individuals we serve would get little to nothing for Christmas,. Knowing we have the ability to make someone's Christmas really feels good."
To volunteer or donate to Tri-Development or its Operation: North Pole, visit aikentdc.org or call Jackson at 803-642-8809.