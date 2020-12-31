You are the owner of this article.
Traffic returns to normal on Whiskey Road following car crash

Traffic remains at a near stand still along Whiskey Road after a reported vehicle collision. 

 Screen shot by Matthew Enfinger

Traffic flow has returned to normal on Whiskey Road after a car collision left traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon. 

As of 11:50 a.m., online traffic maps showed a collision on Whiskey Road between Mead Avenue and Berrie Road, near the Green Boundary Club.

Details of the collision are limited. Online traffic maps showed traffic at a near stand-still early Thursday afternoon along Whiskey Road from Barnard Avenue to South Boundary Avenue. 

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.  

