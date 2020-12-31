Traffic returns to normal on Whiskey Road following car crash

Traffic flow has returned to normal on Whiskey Road after a car collision left traffic at a standstill Thursday afternoon.
As of 11:50 a.m., online traffic maps showed a collision on Whiskey Road between Mead Avenue and Berrie Road, near the Green Boundary Club.
Details of the collision are limited. Online traffic maps showed traffic at a near stand-still early Thursday afternoon along Whiskey Road from Barnard Avenue to South Boundary Avenue.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available.