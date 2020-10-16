Traffic improvements begin on Hitchcock Parkway in Aiken; expect traffic delays

Traffic improvements on Hitchcock Parkway began Friday as a contractor began relocating utility lines at the intersection of Huntsman Drive and Hitchcock Parkway on Friday.
The activity is the first step to a series of improvements planned for Hitchcock Parkway and much of the surrounding area.
A timeline for how long the utility line relocation will last has not yet been established, bit motorists should expect traffic delays along Hitchcock Parkway near the intersection of Huntsman Drive as work continues.
There will be some lane closures and traffic redirection. City officials are advising caution in this area and for motorists to seek alternate routes if available.
Improvement list
The course of the project will run the length of Hitchcock Parkway from U.S. 1 to Silver Bluff Road, Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Friday, and will require having the width of Hitchcock Parkway to be paved.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation website has the full outline of proposed parkway improvements and include:
• Improvement 1: Taper in the right through-lane on U.S. 1 northbound approaching S.C. 421 to allow for traffic to flow freely onto U.S. 1.
• Improvement 2: Modify existing left-turn lanes on U.S. 1 northbound and southbound to offset left-turn lanes, increasing sight distance for left-turn movements.
• Improvement 3: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 westbound onto S.C. 421, and add a left-turn phase to the existing traffic signal for S.C. 421.
• Improvement 4: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 westbound onto Dibble Road, and add a left-turn lane on Dibble Road onto S.C. 118. Additional improvements will including installing a new traffic signal at the intersection.
• Improvement 5: Add a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 eastbound onto Huntsman Drive and modify the traffic signal.
• Improvement 6: Add left-turn lanes on Hickory Ridge Road/Oriole Street onto S.C. 118 and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Hickory Ridge Road at S.C. 118.
• Improvement 7: Add double-left turn lanes on S.C. 302 onto S.C. 118 (Pine Log Road) and add a right-turn lane on S.C. 302 onto S.C. 118 and a right-turn lane on S.C. 118 eastbound onto S.C. 302.
• Improvement 8: Resurface the pavement and add two-foot paved shoulders along S.C. 118 from U.S. 1 to S.C. 302.
• Improvement 9: Construct a 10-foot wide multi-use path along S.C. 118 from Huntsman Drive to S.C. 302.
• Improvement 10: Modify signal timing along the corridor to improve traffic flow.
To construct the turn lanes, approximately 0.43 acres of property would be acquired from Hitchcock Woods, according to the SCDOT project handout. Access to Hitchcock Woods and its facilities will be maintained during construction.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.