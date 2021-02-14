Tiny homes to be built in Aiken's Crosland Park neighborhood

The Aiken City Council this week unanimously approved rezoning a swath of property along Aldrich Street, clearing the way for a cluster of smaller houses in Crosland Park.
The tiny homes, as Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and City Council member Gail Diggs described them, will be built on two vacant lots directly behind the Burger King on York Street, documents show.
To City Council’s knowledge, they’d be the first tiny homes – an architectural style that emphasizes simplicity and affordability but, as the name suggests, forgoes square-footage for flair – in Aiken.
The planned construction in her district is exciting, Diggs said Thursday, as it represents an investment in the Northside and could attract young people or families – a demographic the city has been chasing for years.
“They have great ideas,” Diggs said of those involved with the project, “and the house plans just look amazing.”
Renderings were not provided in City Council’s meeting packet.
More housing – affordable, especially – has been a topic of much discussion among city officials and community leaders.
A hyper-local analysis of housing across the city in 2018 found that hundreds of rental units would be in demand through 2022. Even more housing could be needed depending on the successes of the Savannah River Site and the cyber industry, primarily at Fort Gordon in nearby Augusta, the Novogradac & Company study suggested.
Since then, several housing developments have been proposed, pitched or approved by City Council.