Timmonsville man killed in tractor-trailer crash in Aiken County

A South Carolina man was killed in a tractor-trailer crash along Interstate 20 in Aiken County on Tuesday.
Ronald Brand, 60, of Timmonsville died when the 2020 International tractor-trailer he was driving ran off the right side of I-20 eastbound and smashed into the Bettis Academy Road overpass, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables and the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The trailer was shredded; the front was gone. And the bed was wedged at an odd angle on the grass. Debris littered the road.
No other vehicles were involved. Brand, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash is not immediately clear. Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins on Tuesday night said the matter was under investigation.
The crash, near mile marker 11, happened around 3:35 p.m. The GVW Fire Department, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office, Highway Patrol and Aiken County EMS responded.
All eastbound lanes of I-20 were closed at one point – and traffic backed up. When one lane reopened, traffic flowed steadily. Some drivers avoided the snarl by taking nearby exits.