Those who adopt large dogs from Aiken County Animal Shelter will receive free dog food

This month, Friends of the Animal Shelter and the Aiken County Animal Shelter are giving a 50-pound bag of Diamond dog food to everyone who adopts a dog that weighs over 50 pounds.
Thanks to a generous FOTAS donor, the shelter is able to offer this special throughout the month of May. The shelter is nearly at capacity and the demand for small dogs is much higher than for large dogs. FOTAS hopes this latest promotion will help the shelter’s many larger dogs find good homes.
Adoption appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment, cal 803-642-1537, option 5 or email info@fotasaiken.org. The county animal shelter is located at 333 Wire Road. For more information, go to fotasaiken.org.
FOTAS is a nonprofit volunteer organization created in 2009 to supplement the resources of the Aiken County Animal Shelter, and is wholly funded by private donations.