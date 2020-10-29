The Race Talk: Aiken mother believes parents have vital role to play

Editor's Note: This is the third article in a three-part series exploring the dynamics of racism discussions with children within African American families.
A longtime youth mentor, child advocate and mother, Liz Morris of Aiken believes lessons on equality and fairness should be taught early in children's lives.
As a Black mother born and raised in the South, Morris believes teaching children how to respect themselves and empowering them with self-worth is one of the best tools for fighting racism – a battle she sees still raging today after a year of protests over the deaths of several African Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
"I knew at some point that the ugly head of racism would be raised," Morris said. "… There were some things that I had experienced myself. I needed that assurance that my husband and I would be those parents who wanted to educate our kids about what it meant to be Black Americans. But more than that, we wanted to educate them about who they are as a person."
Race relations have been brought to the forefront of American politics frequently this year, and have been a hotly-debated subject of discussion. Many parents may be wondering how to approach the subject with their children – or whether they should talk to their children about racism at all.
Morris, who directs the Aiken County NAACP Youth Council and has decades of experience with child advocacy, believes prejudice and inequality need to be addressed early on – not only to empower the youth of today, but because parents should be their children's "first teachers" on the subject.
An evolving discussion
Morris, a native of Saluda County, graduated from Ridge Spring-Monetta High School in 1987. She joined the S.C. National Guard after high school and went on to become the first African American director of the Department of Juvenile Justice in Aiken County. Her lengthy experience working with the area's youth is part of what led her to believe that parents should be "intentional" in having discussions about equality with their children at home.
It was a conversation she didn't have directly with her own parents growing up, Morris said. Living in rural South Carolina, she "just knew" that white and Black Americans typically lived in separate spheres in her community.
"Mom and dad did what they knew," Morris said. "In terms of talking, this is something that my parents would never share … Because their thoughts were, this is just the way it is. We’re going to push through it, we’re going to take care of our family, we’re going to make sure they have what they need."
Morris' parents were descended from poor sharecropping families. Her father started his own businesses – cement finishing – after leaving school in the second grade for work.
"I would ask the question, 'But why?'" Morris said. "I was that kid. My mother did not offer a lot of explanation. She just said, 'This will keep you safe.' My father, on the other hand, he would say… 'Because, if you get out of your place, you may not make it home.'"
The conversation about race, racism and police brutality within African American communities is different for each individual family. Morris has personally seen the "race talk" about discrimination evolve within her own family.
"I think with every generation, we educate and we empower," Morris said.
As a parent
As a mother of three, Morris and her husband, Daniel, believed teaching their children how to overcome challenges – including discrimination – needed to start at home. She didn't want them to be afraid, but she did want them to be prepared.
"I know what I experienced, and I didn’t want my children – not that I would be able to protect them from all of that – but I needed them to have a strong sense of self," Morris said.
For Morris, that started by praying over her children when she was pregnant, asking that "God's will" be done in their lives. Then they began building their confidence to give them a strong foundation.
"… We started having talks about how brilliant they are, talking about their ability, talking about the impact that they can make in the world," Morris said. "Those were the talks we started having, and started building their confidence, and their self-awareness … because we knew it would happen eventually."
"Eventually" came when a professional pointed out the difference between her son's skin color and that of his fellow students early in his life, according to Morris. It was the first time she remembers her children asking questions about race.
"We counteracted that by saying different is not bad," Morris said. "Different is just different."
The Morrises also wanted their children to have the mental tools they thought were necessary when reacting to negative emotions or instances of discrimination.
"We talk about the importance of them knowing how to manage emotions that they were being triggered by as they matriculated through school," Morris said. "So instead of getting angry at some of those instances they found themselves in, we tried to help them learn how to manage those emotions … and it’s so normal to feel anger. It’s so normal to feel resentment, or that 'someone is attacking me.' Those are sometimes normal emotions that come up, but it’s what you do with those emotions. We knew, as parents of young men of color, … that if those emotions aren’t managed, that they could be very easily misunderstood."
That talk evolved further when her children began driving. Morris said her children were taught early on to be respectful to law enforcement, but she also gave them extra advice.
"We had to prepare our children by ensuring that they were not making any moves, if they were stopped by a policeman, that would be misunderstood or that would put them in danger," Morris said. "The talk for us included, once they started driving, to make sure that your hands are visible at all times … we bought these organizers that go over your sun visor in your vehicle, so they would not have to reach for their registration in their vehicle, or their insurance."
Morris said some people may believe they were being overly cautious – but she wanted to take every step to make sure her children would be safe when driving without their parents.
"Being Black should not be a weapon," Morris said. "Being Black should not make you de-humanized … Why can’t we just do less talking and more listening, and certainly less judging?"
Courageous conversations
Talking about racism or racist experiences with children can be a difficult task, even for parents with experience working with youth like Morris.
"In the midst of all of the things that we view as negative, it can be exhausting," Morris said. "It’s frustrating, it’s sad. I’ve shed so many tears, just watching – just hearing – even the commentary going on around what we’re seeing in our country. But for me … I love the energy and the engagement that I have noticed in our community."
Morris said these "courageous conversations" young people are having about uncomfortable topics are crucial for moving toward a place of understanding and peace.
"The point (of talking) is not to divide, but to heal," Morris said. "You can’t heal if you don’t understand how people are hurting."
She also believes parents should play an important part in that discussion by opening up these conversation topics to young people, and encouraging them to do their own research and ask their own questions.
"That’s one thing I want to say to mothers who may be struggling with, ‘What do I say?'" Morris said. "It all first starts at home. It starts with what positive message am I giving my child or children that’s going to counteract any kind of negative energy they may face? … We should be our children’s first teacher. If we’re not talking, someone else is. And I think it’s important for them for us to talk so we can appropriately share with them how they should handle those situations."