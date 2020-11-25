Thankfulness important, even after hard year, say local Aiken County pastors

This year has caused a strain in most people’s lives, but as the holiday season rolls around, local pastors said there is still plenty to give thanks for in 2020.
“When we have a grateful heart, we often have a peaceful heart,” said Steve Davis, lead pastor of TrueNorth Church in North Augusta.
This season, Davis has been focused on giving thanks in all circumstances, he said.
He is grateful that, at TrueNorth, people can still gather to worship – even if outdoors or socially distanced due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s also grateful for family and friends who have helped him walk through the pandemic.
“I don’t have to feel alone because they’ve walked through it with me,” he said.
“I’m grateful for the fact that God never changes – when things are good and when things are bad, he always is the same,” Davis said.
The Rev. Doug Slaughter, senior pastor at Second Baptist Church in Aiken, said that as different as this year has been, it has been filled with many things for which to be thankful.
“It has made us realize how important relationships are,” he said. “The thing we’ve missed the most about church is the time we spend with each other.”
He also mentioned being thankful for and realizing how wonderful good hugs and strong handshakes are, plus what a difference a smile makes. (It’s hard to see a smile through a mask, he said.)
Second Baptist Church has been renovating a new space for the church, and Slaughter said he is thankful the sanctuary is finished even though church members aren't currently worshipping in person.
Local churches and volunteers are also continuing to show generosity throughout the community during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
On Nov. 14, Aiken’s First Baptist Church hosted two successful drives, one for clothing and one of medical equipment.
Multiple volunteers from Area Churches Together Serving, Aiken’s First Baptist Church and the Aiken County Homeless Coalition sorted and boxed 50 boxes of blankets and warm clothing, including hand-knitted caps, for delivery to the homeless and those in need. Six large boxes of personal hygiene items were also collected to be distributed during Sunday lunches provided by the coalition.
A concurrent durable medical equipment drive successfully filled a box truck with donated walkers, wheelchairs, towels, sheets and even a hospital bed to aid in the start up of a new physical therapy education program at Charleston Southern University.
Pastor John Meyer, senior pastor of Belvedere First Baptist Church, said there’s so much he is thankful for even with the difficulties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, such as his health and his family’s health.
“Most of all, I’m thankful for God’s indescribable gift of Jesus Christ,” he said.
Other things to be thankful for Slaughter mentioned include that the resilience and willingness to embrace change can create and open doors for new opportunities.
“Human beings find ways to help and care for each other despite the challenges that they face,” he said.
Finally, Slaughter said, “The worst we discovered in some people brings out the very best in others, and they can make all the difference in our community, our nation and our world.”