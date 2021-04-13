'Team Judy' celebrates rebound from cancer

NORTH AUGUSTA — Judy Thomas, as the wife of USC Aiken baseball coach Kenny Thomas, is accustomed to traveling, but the past year had her facing some unwelcome mileage, as she sought out solutions to allow survival in her battle with colon cancer.

The deadly threat appeared early in 2020, and she celebrated her rebound Tuesday evening, throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in the the Pacers' 13-4 victory over Georgia College, in SRP Park.

The seats were dotted with blue "Team Judy" T-shirts being worn by family members, neighbors and other well-wishers from around the state and beyond.

"A year ago March, right when COVID hit, I was diagnosed with colon cancer," she said, recalling "pretty intense" surgery in late March, followed by a trip to Bluffton, where she would devote 26 weeks to undergoing 12 rounds of chemotherapy that ended in January. Johns Hopkins Hospital, in Baltimore, became a major part of the process as well, with a variety of doctors putting their talents into the mix.

"I'm not going to lie. It's been rough, and ... this is for all the cancer patients out there. Anybody that's been there cancer or is going through cancer, just keep praying and have a lot of faith," said Thomas, a member of Cedar Creek Church, in Aiken.

"One of our pastors – a good friend of ours – told Kenny, from day one, you can't have faith and fear at the same time. One has to overcome the other. We chose faith, and here's where I'm at, cancer free today, and that's the story, and you can look at all the scenarios. It don't matter. It came from up above," she said.

One of her duties from the evening was to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. She climbed the mound and delivered the ball to Georgia College's head coach, Nolan Belcher, whose background includes having served as an assistant coach at USCA.

The dozens of "Team Judy" shirts came by way of friend Patti Plunkett, owner of Carolina Screenprinting, as an expression of support. The core message, she said, is, "We love you, Ms. Judy."'

Plunkett added, "My grandmother died of colon cancer, and my mother had colon cancer, so it's a good cause, to support somebody that had it."

"I was pretty sick," Thomas recalled, "and I think I was probably sicker than I let on to be, but I see people now and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, Judy, you don't even look like the same person. When I saw you in February or January, you were sick, and we knew you were sick."

The Thomases are in the process of moving to an upscale retirement-age community in Hardeeville known as Latitude Margaritaville, in the "no worries" spirit of the Jimmy Buffett song from 1977, as described in promotional material.

Maintaining the Buffett theme, the T-shirts supporting the cancer patient show a parrot, in harmony with the "Parrot Head" label that many of Buffetts' fans apply to themselves. The shirts are blue, as blue is the official color used in connection with awareness of colon cancer.

The cancer patient, having worked for years as a veterinary technician in Hendersonville, Tennessee, had some exposure to medical treatment and since moving to Aiken has helped run the family's food truck, drawing on the success of the Thomases' restaurant that had a successful run over the course of several years.