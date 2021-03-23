You are the owner of this article.
Taste of the Masters food package available for purchase now

Masters Best Traditions Golf

Some people go to the Masters for the golf. Some go for the sights. Others go for the food, which is both tasty and affordable.

 AP File Photo

The Taste of the Masters food package is available for purchase again, so even if you don’t have access inside the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club you can still enjoy your favorite concession menu items.

The package was first offered to patrons who had shopping access to last year’s coronavirus-delayed Masters. The package is offered to everyone this year, an Augusta National spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Patrons were not allowed on the grounds last year because of the global pandemic. Tournament officials are allowing a limited number of patrons for this year’s event, which will be held April 8-11.

Food has long been synonymous with the Masters – both for its taste and for its low prices – and for some patrons it’s a rite of spring to enjoy their favorite foods.

For $150, the Taste of the Masters package includes:

• One pound of pimento cheese

• One pound of egg salad

• One and a half pounds of pork bar-b-que

• 8 bags of potato chips

• 6 chocolate chip cookies

• 6 bags of pecan caramel popcorn

• 25 2021 tournament cups

• Checkerboard serving paper featuring the Masters logo

The package serves 10-12 people and will be delivered by April 9, according to the website.

Par 3 Contest nixed for 2021 Masters due to COVID-19; online shopping will return

The food is shipped in temperature-controlled packaging.

To order the package, visit: https://bit.ly/3tOMphc.


John Boyette is executive editor of the Aiken Standard. Reach him at jboyette@aikenstandard.com or 803-644-2364.

