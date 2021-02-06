Summer is coming! Apply now for employment opportunities with city of Aiken

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for summer employment.
Job openings include summer day camp counselors, lifeguards, water safety instructors and a pool operator. All positions are temporary/seasonal and may work up to 40 hours per week.
Qualifications for summer camp counselors include:
• Must be 18 years of age or older.
• Work Hours: 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• Work Dates: June 1 through Aug. 13, Monday – Friday
• Counselors will plan and implement daily enrichment activities for children ages 5-12.
• Activities include indoor and outdoor recreation, crafts, interactive games and more.
• Candidates should enjoy working with children; experience in childcare is preferred.
Qualifications for lifeguards, water safety instructors and pool operator include:
• Must be 16 years of age or older.
• Pool staff work up to seven days a week.
• Work Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, noon to 8 p.m. on weekends.
• Work Dates: May 17 through Sept. 7
• Pool staff are responsible for the overall safety of patrons using city facilities.
• Staff enforce rules and regulations, prevent accidents and respond to emergencies.
• Staff will assist with water safety education, swim lessons and special events.
• Lifeguard certification is required, but may be available at no cost to eligible candidates.
For more information, including pay rates, more detailed job descriptions and minimum qualifications, visit the City of Aiken Job Explorer page online at cityofaikensc.gov.