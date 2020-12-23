Stray cat found in Graniteville tests positive for rabies

A stray cat found in Graniteville has tested positive for rabies, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The cat was grey or silver and was found new Twin View Court and Teak Run. There are no known exposures.
The cat was submitted to S.C. DHEC’s laboratory for testing Dec. 21 and was confirmed to have rabies Dec. 22.
“An exposure is defined as direct contact (such as through broken skin or mucous membranes in the eyes, nose, or mouth) with saliva or brain/nervous system tissue from an infected animal,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program team leader, in a news release from S.C. DHEC.
"To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals their space. If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it and contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator."
If a pet appears to have been scratched or bitten by the cat, contact S.C. DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Aiken office at 803-642-1637 during normal business hours. To report exposure on holidays or outside of business hours, contact S.C. DHEC at 888-847-0902.
The cat is the sixth animal to test positive for rabies in Aiken County in 2020.