Statewide adoption event aims to save the lives of Aiken area shelter pets

As the SPCA Albrecht Center reaches maximum capacity, they joined forces with shelters across the state in No Kill South Carolina’s statewide adoption event: Pick Me! SC, which aims to save the lives of 1,500 homeless animals in South Carolina. During this event, which will run through Saturday, the SPCA Albrecht Center will be offering special adoption fees for its adoptable pets in hopes for finding them homes quickly: Adult cats (over 1 year old) are available fee-waived. Kittens (under 1 year old) are available for a $25 adoption fee. Fees for adoptable dogs will be half off.
With the warmer months, the SPCA Albrecht Center has seen the start of Kitten Season with daily litters of kittens; and, with many families affected by the pandemic and those returning to work or planning vacation since the COVID-19 vaccines, numerous animals have been surrendered or returned to the shelter. Currently, over 150 cats are being cared for at the SPCA with another 25 in foster care. Forty dogs, many of which are owner surrenders or returns, are also waiting to be adopted.
“This is a critical time as people are getting vaccinated and Kitten Season is here,” said Claire Roberson, communications director for the SPCA Albrecht Center. “We’ve noticed a decrease in adoptions as people return to work or plan their vacations, but our animals are just sitting and waiting day after day for their person as more and more animals enter our doors and need saving.”
Capacity at the SPCA Albrecht Center is reaching critical levels, so the shelter is using Pick Me! SC as an opportunity to reach potential adopters and find their shelter animals homes quickly. Adopters must be over the age of 18 and have a valid driver’s license, as well as up-to-date vaccination records for any current pets in their household. Interested adopters are also asked to bring a leash if they are adopting a dog or a carrier if they are taking home a cat. All adoptable pets are microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.
The SPCA Albrecht Center is located at 199 Willow Run Road, and adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The AIken County Animal Shelter also is participating in Pick Me! SC. It is located at 333 Wire Road, and adoption hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
The statewide adoption event is sponsored by Petco Love (formerly the Petco Foundation), in partnership with BOBS from Skechers. Pick Me! SC is organized by No Kill South Carolina 2024 – an initiative of Charleston Animal Society.