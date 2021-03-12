Staples gives back to Aiken County schools with donation of supplies

Teaching and learning has looked very different during the pandemic as students have taken on the challenge of learning virtually from kitchen tables, home offices, public libraries and everything in between.
One constant has been the continued need for school supplies. Thanks to the generosity of Staples customers and employees, Aiken County public schools have been restocked with school supplies.
For the third consecutive year, Staples of Aiken has donated school supplies to assist educators with classroom needs. As customers paid for their purchases, Staples associates offered an option to support local schools by donating $5 toward the “Give Back To Your Local Community Donation Bags” program to fill care packages with academic and health supplies for students and educators.
“School supplies are always needed at the beginning of the school year, but quite often those same items need to be replenished during the school year,” said Aiken County Public Schools Chief Officer of Instruction Jeanie Glover. “This donation of supplies from Staples will help to meet the needs of students whose families may not be able to afford school supplies at this time.”
This year, Staples provided 30 large boxes containing 500 bags of school supplies. Students will receive a variety of items including pencils, erasers, rulers, glue, crayons, colored pencils, markers, notecards and hand sanitizer, a gift valued at $2,750.
“We believe that our teachers and school system are doing an excellent job especially during this unprecedented time,” said Staples General Manager Paula Broadwater. “This is just a small way that we can help our local teachers, schools and parents by offering our associates and community a way to support our local students.”
Staples of Aiken will offer the “Give Back To Your Local Community Donation Bags” program for the remainder of 2021.