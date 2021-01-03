SRR employees help those in need through fundraiser

Savannah River Remediation employees came together this year as neighbors helping neighbors, even through the challenging time brought on by the pandemic.
Employees of the Savannah River Site liquid waste contractor raised $259,617 during its annual SRR Employee United Way fundraising campaign. The funds are distributed to local United Way agencies to help provide critical-need services to community members.
Even though most annual in-person fundraising events were canceled this year, employees were able to make a significant impact in the local lives of those who need it most, according to SRR President and Project Manager Phil Breidenbach.
“The Savannah River Remediation team definitely lived out this year’s campaign theme of Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” Breidenbach said. “An expectation of SRR’s core value of Teamwork is to ‘treat others as you would like to be treated,’ and SRR employees did just that. You never know what life will hand you; we all live closer to the edge than we’d like to think, especially during the uncertain times of this global pandemic. Thank you to the SRR team for your generosity!”
During the campaign, employees had the opportunity to support the United Way through the eCard donation pledges.
A virtual victory celebration was recently held to recognize the campaign committee, honor award recipients, and present local United Way representatives with their donations. Checks were presented virtually on behalf of SRR employees to the United Ways of Aiken County, Barnwell/Allendale Counties, Edgefield County, the CSRA, the Midlands, Bamberg/Colleton/Hampton, Anderson, McDuffie, and Screven counties.
Several SRR employees were recognized for their roles during the campaign:
• Community Outreach Award: Teresa Sheppard.
• Coordinators of the Year: Robin Fields and Patricia Ringgold.
• Manager of the Year: Sandra Fairchild.
• Unsung Hero Award: Tonya Baxley.
• Volunteer of the Year: Bob Gray.
• Outstanding Service Record: Mike Hubbard.
• President’s Award: Colleen Hart.
• Campaign Chair: Matt Moore.
