SRNS raises over $30,000 for Children's Place with car hop event

Savannah River Nuclear Solutions recently raised over $30,000 in support of the Children’s Place Inc. Since 1994, Celebrity Waiter Night has been the largest fundraiser for Children’s Place, Inc. Annually, SRNS shows support for this non-profit through a private event for employees and their family members.
With the COVID-19 pandemic causing many events to be postponed or rescheduled, 2021 Celebrity Waiter Night Co-Chairs Elizabeth Harm and Anne Claire Jordan put their heads together to host a socially distanced event. After the success from last year’s car hop event, Harm and Jordan were excited to lead this year’s effort in support of Children’s Place.
This year’s event featured a “to-go” style dinner prepared by Newberry Hall in Aiken. In addition to the to-go meals, the Celebrity Waiter Night Auction was held virtually.
Harm and Jordan were very appreciative of the support for this year’s fundraiser.
“We are so thankful for such a giving and supportive workforce,” said Harm. “Year after year, the SRNS community comes together in support of Children’s Place through Celebrity Waiter Night. Together we make a tremendous impact on the children and their families in our communities.”
“COVID-19 has affected everyone and forced many organizations to find new ways to conduct business, host events and fundraise,” said Kevin Whitt, SRNS site training director and 2021 Celebrity Waiter Night executive sponsor. “The mission of Children’s Place is such a vital part of our community. We are so appreciative to everyone who purchased tickets, made donations and placed bids in our auction that helped us make a positive impact on such an important organization like Children’s Place.”
Celebrity Waiter Night specifically supports the Therapeutic Childcare Program at Children’s Place, one of only two programs of its kind in South Carolina. The program serves children ages 18 months to 5 who have endured adverse childhood experiences and offers early childhood mental health services and occupational, speech and play therapies.
