South Carolina's litter problem has reached 'near epidemic proportion,' officials say

Litter has become more than an eyesore on the state's roadways.
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Transportation say it's become a growing issue since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. While the department looks to increase its efforts against litter, it's an issue that will take state and local efforts to overcome.
"It’s our belief that litter on our highways has reached a near epidemic proportion," said Ted Creech, assistant director of public relations with SCDOT. "Our beautiful state’s highways are trashier than they’ve ever been."
Crews with SCDOT regularly clear up litter on state's roadways as areas are mowed or worked on, Creech said; however, due to the pandemic, the department has lost a vital resource that has caused litter to pile up.
In mid-March 2020, the S.C. Department of Corrections halted all work release programs, including crews specifically focused on litter pickup, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the state's prisons, said Chrysti Shain, director of communications with the S.C. Department of Corrections.
Under normal circumstances, the Department of Corrections has 22 litter crews comprised of a maximum of 10 inmates each that work five days a week year round except during bad weather.
In 2019, about 220 inmates worked on litter crews. They cleaned 15,027 total miles; 9,886 were interstate miles and 5,141 were secondary road miles. The crews collected a total of 107,282 bags of litter in 2019, Shain said.
It's still unclear when state work crews will resume.
"We don’t have a date when they are going to start back," Shain said. "Ever since the beginning of the pandemic, we’ve been taking this month to month; and near the end of the month, we reassess the situation within the community. We look at community spread, the number of cases, whether they are going up or down and looking at the best advice from DHEC and the CDC on whether we can allow crews to go back out."
Litter challenge
With correctional work crews temporarily suspended, litter has become more of a challenge to maintain.
The increased amounts of litter pose several threats to the state, including pollution to water ways and even costing South Carolina jobs, Creech said.
"It's a concern to us," Creech said. "Economic development also falls victim to trash as the state recruits new business and industry. Companies that have been attracted to South Carolina may have second thoughts about locating here due to unsightly litter on our interstates they would use to move their products."
To stem the tide of the state's growing litter problem, the Department of Transportation has nearly doubled its litter pickup efforts by utilizing contractor services.
Last week, crews with SCDOT were seen filling several bags with garbage collected from the 38-mile stretch of I-20 that runs through Aiken County. Crews will lead pick up efforts once a month and will mostly focus on interstate litter.
The Department of Transportation will be spending about about $2 million a year on contractual work to pick up trash along the interstates. Funding for the project comes from the department's operations budget, Creech said.
While crews will still remove litter on primary and secondary road systems when mowing operations occur, major cleaning efforts on roads outside of interstate roadways will need to be done locally, Creech said.
Local litter efforts
In Aiken County, the increasing litter issue has not gone unnoticed.
Aiken County Councilman Andrew Siders said he's in the beginning stages of bringing together the area's local organizations against litter.
"We have a huge issue in Aiken County," Siders said regarding litter. "I think everyone recognizes it. Sometimes it gets to the point where you see so much you just gloss over it because it’s just there. The biggest thing is seeing a need and then helping to solve it."
Aiken County has no shortage of anti-litter organizations.
Keep Aiken County Beautiful, a program of the Aiken County Code Enforcement Division, has led litter pickup efforts and encourages volunteers to assist.
A new local group called Clean Up Aiken! has continued to raise awareness of Aiken County's litter problem through social media and has led multiple litter pickup efforts in the area.
PalmettoPride, South Carolina’s anti-litter and beautification organization, has led efforts to organize local litter pick up and educational efforts across the state for the past 20 years.
"What I’m doing is I’m trying to pull together some of the folks that are heading up local efforts, and I want to work with them as the county and help them and then work with the state to get as much resources as possible to get this done," Siders said. "My goal is to hear people say Aiken County is the cleanest county in the state, but it’s going to take several prongs in the effort – a private-public partnership, not just with the county, but the state, with resources and manpower to get this done."
While the public is encouraged to find a local group to volunteer with to pick up litter, the S.C. Department of Transportation believes one of the best ways to help fight the state's growing litter problem is to not litter.
Surveys suggest that over 80% of people who litter do so intentionally, PalmettoPride's website states.
In South Carolina, intentional littering and even trash flying out of unsecured loads can result in a fine and/or court-ordered community service.
"(The) bottom line is we urge all motorists to stop using the highways and communities and neighborhoods as trash cans," Creech said. "Hold on to your litter and throw them into trash receptacles."