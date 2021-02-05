Snow is more likely in February in the Aiken area; forecast shows chance for Valentine's Day

Many people get excited about the possibility of snow at Christmas, but in Aiken and the surrounding area, it’s more likely that flakes are going to fall in February.
“In general, this is a climatologically favorable time for our snowfall,” Chris Rohrbach, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Columbia, said Friday. “This time of the year is typically one of our coldest times of the year. We also get a little bit more active weather, so just in general, that pattern tends to favor it (snow).
“We don’t have many snowfall events here in the Midlands and the CSRA,” he continued, “and the ones that we do get happen more during this time of year than in early winter.”
Late next week, the weekend of Feb. 13-14, it will be colder than usual in Aiken.
“It looks like below normal temperatures are favored,” Rohrbach said. “An arctic air mass will move into the Southeast and/or the Mid-Atlantic, and we should start to see cooler temperatures late in the week, but right now we are not expecting any wintry precipitation here in the Midlands and the CSRA.”
As of Friday morning, the forecast on National Weather Service’s website didn’t go beyond Thursday, Feb. 11.
“This far out, we don’t really put any stock into one specific weather model in the long-range forecast," Rohrbach said. “We look at the trends and things like that.”
As of Friday morning, The Weather Channel forecast showed high temperatures of 47 degrees for Friday, Feb. 12, and 39 degrees for Saturday, Feb. 13, and Sunday, Feb. 14. The respective predicted lows were 27, 25 and 27 degrees.
The chance of precipitation was 60% for Feb. 12 and 25% for Feb. 13.
For the night of Feb. 13, the chance of snow flurries and snow showers was around 40%.
There was a 40% chance of precipitation for Feb. 14, which is Valentine's Day, and the forecast was calling for rain and snow in the morning.
The rain and snow mix was expected to change to rain showers in the afternoon.
Snow accumulations of less than one inch were predicted.
On Jan. 8 of this year, snow fell briefly in Aiken early in the evening.